Lufkin woman killed, 4 hospitalized in one-vehicle rollover wreck early Sunday morning

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin woman died and four were hospitalized early Sunday morning around 12:25 a.m. in a one-vehicle wreck.

Police officers responded to the crash in the 900 block of Moffett Road by the entrance of Kit McConnico Park.

Police said the Dodge Charger contained five people inside the vehicle total. The driver, male front seat passenger and three in the back seat, including the woman who died.

Officials said they were leaving the park at a high speed and that the driver lost control, hit a tree and rolled the vehicle.

All three backseat passengers were ejected. None of them are believed to have been wearing seat belts, according to officials. The other two, who are male, were also taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Two of them have since been transported to out of town hospitals for further treatment.

As the vehicle rolled, the woman was ejected and was pronounced pronounced at the scene.

Lufkin police said that the crash remains under investigation and that they will not released the parties involved.