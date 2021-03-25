AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was reappointed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday to a task force designed to assist the elderly and disabled before, during, and after disaster situations.
Barbara “Kay” Kizer, of Lufkin, is the founder and president of Kay’s Carry On and a Minister and Pastor at True Freedom International Ministries.
Kizer will serve a six-year term that is set to run through February 1, 2027.
She is a member of the Lufkin Chamber of Commerce, the American Legion, and the Disabled Army Veterans.
Kizer received a Bachelor of Arts in human environmental studies and social work from Southeast Missouri State University.
- Texas gas prices see small decrease for the first time since January
- Lufkin woman reappointed to Abbott’s task force helping the elderly and disabled during disasters
- In his 1st news conference, Biden to talk immigration, vaccines and gun control
- Accused Boulder grocery store shooter makes first court appearance
- WATCH: After being asked to wear mask, Cruz tells reporter, ‘You’re welcome to step away’