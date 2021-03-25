Lufkin woman reappointed to Abbott’s task force helping the elderly and disabled during disasters

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2017, file photo, water from Addicks Reservoir flows into neighborhoods from floodwaters brought on by Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston. Nasty hurricanes that cause billions of dollars in damage are hitting more often. Laura, which is threatening the U.S. Gulf Coast, is only the latest. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was reappointed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday to a task force designed to assist the elderly and disabled before, during, and after disaster situations.

Barbara “Kay” Kizer, of Lufkin, is the founder and president of Kay’s Carry On and a Minister and Pastor at True Freedom International Ministries.

Kizer will serve a six-year term that is set to run through February 1, 2027.

She is a member of the Lufkin Chamber of Commerce, the American Legion, and the Disabled Army Veterans.

Kizer received a Bachelor of Arts in human environmental studies and social work from Southeast Missouri State University.