LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin woman reeled in a Legacy Class Lunker on March 10, becoming the first female angler to do so since 2018.

Kellie Renfro of Lufkin caught a 13.96 lbs. ShareLunker 628. It is the fifth overall from Lake Nacogdoches and the first since 2020.

Renfro and her husband decided to go on a last-minute fishing trip Lake Nacogdoches. They had a couple of hours prior to their kid’s baseball practice and wanted to make the most of it.

“We stopped on a secondary point where my husband made a cast and caught a two-pounder, said Renfro. “My husband told me to come up to the front of the boat and cast, so I did.”

She felt a small bite at first, set the hook and thought her line was hooked on a stump.

“Seconds later, that’s when she started pulling drag that’s when I realized I had just hooked into the largest fish I have ever felt, and the fight was on,” Renfro said. “After my husband scrambled getting the net out of the rod box, she took me around the boat once after jumping twice. She came up and that’s when my husband made the perfect scoop to get her in the boat. We were in shock. I still cannot believe I’ve caught a fish of a lifetime.”

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Renfro made the catch on a V & M baby swamp Hawg watermelon red, using 12-pound P- line Floroclear and a dobyns spinning rod paired with her Lews spinning reel.

“A big thanks to Brandon Belt with the San Francisco giants and Brandon Belt fishing for being at the lake at the time she was caught and helping hoist her up on the dock for the official weight,” added Renfro. “We contacted the ShareLunker program and they sent down someone from TFFC to weigh and collect data from the fish. She was released back into the lake Nacogdoches for another fisherman to catch another day.”