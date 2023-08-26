LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Lufkin said they are working with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality after a sewer pump failure and overflow was discovered on Saturday.

The failure and overflow was discovered at a lift station off of the north loop in Lufkin, officials said. The city’s on-call wastewater crew began repairs around 11 a.m. and the spillage issue was resolved by 2 p.m., according to a city of Lufkin press release.

The city said TCEQ has been notified and they are working together on additional mitigation efforts.