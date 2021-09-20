M. Night Shyamalan movie, to film at Caddo Lake, searching for background actors

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 06: M. Night Shyamalan speaks onstage at the 13th Annual ADCOLOR Conference and Awards at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on September 06, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for ADCOLOR)

CADDO LAKE, Texas (KETK) – Background actors are needed for a film produced by director M. Night Shyamalan that will be shot at Caddo Lake.

The film is looking for actors in East Texas, Shreveport and the surrounding areas. Background actors, and or extras will be paid to play roles such as neighbors, police officers, nurses and other roles in the film, according to production officials.

All casting submissions can be done virtually be visiting here.

Below is a list of things, provided by the casting website, people should know before signing up to become a background actor:

Shoot days are long and usually last around 12 hours and background actors must stay for the full day.

Those who get a role will usually get one to two day notices to come to set.

Background actors will need to provide their own wardrobe, hair and makeup unless they are cast in a role that requires specific wardrobe. Someone will contact you about what to wear.

For anyone under the age of 18, they will need a parent and or guardian present who is not in the film.

Background actors will need to get the shooting location themselves and transportation will not be provided or covered by the production.

Shoot locations will be within a 1-hour radius of Shreveport.

For any questions people can email caddobackground@gmail.com. For more information about the film people can visit www.caddocasting.com.