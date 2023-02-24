MABANK, Texas (KETK) – Mabank ISD has announced three bond propositions that total up to $119 million dollars for a new early childhood center, a career and technical education facility and a sports complex.

A facility advisory committee of parents, staff and community leaders came up with the three bond proposals in response to various facility issues and priorities. This new proposal comes after community feedback following MISD attempted a bond election in 2022.

According to Mabank ISD, the following bonds are up for election on May 6:

Proposition A $96,000,000

• New Early Childhood Center

• Career and Technical Education Facility

Proposition B $12,000,000

• Baseball and softball complex

• Tennis courts

Proposition C $11,000,000

• Panther Stadium improvements

• Locker rooms

• Concession/restroom renovation

• Fencing upgrades

• Field drainage replacement

Mabank ISD said that if these bonds are passed then the projected monthly tax impact will be around $18.32 a month for a $200,000 home with the $40,000 homestead exemption. Mabank ISD added that there will be no tax impact for residents over 65.

A Google form for Mabank community members to submit questions that will be answered at public information sessions MISD will be holding has been posted. The first session will be held at 6p.m. in the high school auditorium on March 1 and the second meeting will be held at Lakeview Elementary at 6 p.m. on March 20.