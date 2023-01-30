HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman was arrested in Henderson County early Monday morning for an outstanding arrest warrant and felony drug charge.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy went to Solar Laundry to follow up on a theft case around 1 a.m. when he found Gina Larkie, 42 of Mabank, who had an outstanding warrant for driving while intoxicated second offense and placed her under arrest.

“During a search of her, Larkie was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine,” officials said. “She was arrested for the outstanding arrest warrant and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.”

Larkie was transported to the Henderson County Jail.