Mabank woman dies after car drives through barbed wire fence, hits trees, rolls over

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Mabank woman is dead after her vehicle crashed through a barbed wire fence and hit trees Wednesday afternoon.

According to DPS, 71-year-old Linda Kimbrell was driving south on Cedar Drive, approximately 1.9 miles south of Payne Springs.

DPS said her 2011 Ford Fusion drove off the roadway into the east ditch, through a barbed wire fence and hit some trees, then rolled onto its right side after driving up an embankment.

Kimbrell died at the scene. DPS said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51