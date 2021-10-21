Mabank woman dies after car drives through barbed wire fence, hits trees, rolls over

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Mabank woman is dead after her vehicle crashed through a barbed wire fence and hit trees Wednesday afternoon.

According to DPS, 71-year-old Linda Kimbrell was driving south on Cedar Drive, approximately 1.9 miles south of Payne Springs.

DPS said her 2011 Ford Fusion drove off the roadway into the east ditch, through a barbed wire fence and hit some trees, then rolled onto its right side after driving up an embankment.

Kimbrell died at the scene. DPS said the investigation is ongoing.