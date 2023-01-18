KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A beautiful bald eagle was spotted on a derrick near the Kilgore Police Department on Wednesday.

“This magnificent fellow was spotted checking out their favorite perch,” the city of Kilgore said.

BJ Owen, who is a wildlife enthusiast and the city’s director of special services, took the photos.

A group of buzzards also fled the area when the eagle arrived and went downtown.

“So…. next time you think you see a buzzard on the derrick, look a little closer to make sure,” city officials said.

The bald eagle is a national symbol for the United States. They have strong vision that they use to hunt their prey, said the Smithsonian.

These majestic birds can weigh up to 14 pounds and have a wingspan of 8.5 feet, according to experts. Bald eagles live in central Alaska, Canada, the Great Lakes, Rocky Mountains, Texas, Florida and along the Atlantic coast, the Smithsonian said.