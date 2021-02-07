Mahomes family, hometown disappointed in Super Bowl outcome, still proud of success

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Kansas City Chiefs were stifled Sunday night in Super Bowl LV by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They are just the third team in Super Bowl history to not score a touchdown in the championship game and the second in the last three years.

On Sunday, watch parties were held in Kilgore for the Mahomes family and in his hometown of Whitehouse.

Despite the loss, Mahomes’ grandmother Debbie Martin says that despite the outcome she is still proud of her grandson. His cousin Melanie said that Mahomes is still the reason the Chiefs have rallied for so much success over the past three years.

“Regardless of the outcome of the score, I feel like the Chiefs have become a family due to Patrick. I feel like that they are like brothers supporting one another, no matter if it’s good or bad. I feel that their team unity is always going to be a winner no matter what. Because of that, no matter what the scoreboard says or reflects, he’s always a winner to us. He’s our hometown East Texas boy and you can’t get much better than that.” Melanie Stillwell

They will leave Sunday behind a little shaken up, but they are ready for the next time they get to cheer on their favorite Chiefs player.

Montez Creekside Kitchen in Whitehouse held their own watch party, despite typically being closed on Sundays.

But tonight, they opened the door to fans to watch the hometown hero play for his second title. Even with the loss, fans were still proud of the East Texan’s success this year.