WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Two Texas-born quarterbacks are going to go head to head in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

Patrick Mahomes grew up in Whitehouse and Jalen Hurts was born in Houston.

Does Texas produce the most NFL talent? According to a study by BeenVerified, we do.

Since 1920, more NFL players were born in Texas than any other state. About 2,614 players are from this state, a report said.

Houston and Miami were tied as the two cities were the most 2022 NFL players were from.

“You even see it with quarterbacks across the league,” said Garett Sanders, sports director at KETK News. “You are good at what you value, and here in Texas, we value high school football. Because of that, we do produce some of the best talent you are going to see across the NFL.”

Many Texas high schools also have impressive football facilities that help the train the next generation of all-stars.

See below for a list of the latest Texans that were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The list was created using information from the Hall of Fame.

Cliff Branch WR

Hall of Fame Class of 2022

He played 14 seasons with the Oakland Raiders after he was selected in the NFL draft in 1972. Branch was born in Houston and was known for his speed on the field.

Winston Hill T/ OL

Hall of Fame Class of 2020

He donned the New York Jets’ jersey for 14 seasons and was born in Joaquin. Hill won Super Bowl III along with the Jets.

Bobby Dillon DB/ S

Hall of Fame Class of 2020

His hometown is Temple. Dillon played 94 games during eight seasons and was a significant part of the Green Bay Packers defense in the 1950s.

Tim Brown WR, WR/KR/PR

Hall of Fame Class of 2015

He was born in Dallas and was a part of the Los Angeles Raiders for 17 seasons after being drafted in 1988. Brown was referred to as “one of the greatest receivers of his era.”

Michael Strahan DL/ DE

Hall of Fame Class of 2014

He joined the New York Giants in 1993 and played for 15 seasons. Strahan was born in Houston, and he helped the Giants win Super Bowl XLII.

John Randle DL/ DT

Hall of Fame Class of 2010

He signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 1990. Randle grew up in Hearne and was in the NFL for 14 seasons.

Emmitt Thomas DB/ CB

Hall of Fame Class of 2008

He moved to Kansas City in 1966 to play for the Chiefs for 13 seasons. Thomas hailed from Angleton and went to Marshall High School. He was also an important player that helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl IV.

Darrell Green DB/ CB

Hall of Fame Class of 2008

He joined the Washington Redskins (now known as the Commanders) in 1983, and he participated in four NFC championship games and three Super Bowls. His team came out on top during Super Bowls XXII and XXVI. Green’s hometown is Houston.

Thurman Thomas HB/ FB/ RB

Hall of Fame Class of 2007

He was born in Houston and received a Buffalo Bills jersey in 1988. Thomas played in four Super Bowls games.

Eric Dickerson HB/ FB/ RB

Hall of Fame Class of 1999

He hailed from Sealy and was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams in 1983. In the 1980s, he was the first player to gain more than 1,000 yards in seven seasons.