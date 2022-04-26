DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of the first round of the playoffs to take a 3-2 lead in the series in front of a star-studded lineup of NFL talent.

Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray and Hall of Fame QB Troy Aikman were in attendance along with fellow Hall of Famer Michael Irvin to watch Luka Dončić and the Mavs win by 25 points and get within one win of advancing to the next round.

A couple folks enjoying the Mavericks win. pic.twitter.com/OAqUw6n7Zx — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) April 26, 2022

Mahomes, accompanied by his wife Brittany, sat courtside as Dončić scored 33 points, hauled in 13 rebounds and provided five assists.

The former NFL MVP is a regular attendee at Mavericks games in the offseason and regularly attends basketball games at his alma mater Texas Tech University.

Every season, rumors circulate that an NBA franchise could be coming to Kansas City, and Mahomes is a driving force behind those as he has already invested in ownership of the Kansas City Royals and Sporting Kansas City. His wife is also a co-owner of the Kansas City Current.

The Mavericks head to Salt Lake City to try and put the Jazz away in Game 6 on Thursday.