BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The City of Bullard announced that Main Street will be closed starting on Monday Nov. 14 until the end of the week.

Main Street will be closed so that contractors can begin road work that they should be able to finish by the end of the week if the weather is good enough, according to the City of Bullard.

The city said that drivers should pay attention to detour signs and lane closure signs. They also asked drivers to watch out for construction workers while driving through the area.