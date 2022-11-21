KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A 1-year-old boy was flown to a Shreveport hospital and is reported to be in critical condition after a Monday crash in Kilgore, according to police.

Officials said in addition to the infant, three other people were injured in the crash, including a 3-year-old girl.

First responders found that a black 2008 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Austin Morris, 25 of Gladewater, carrying three passengers, and a white 2017 Ford F250 driven by Antonia Sanchez, 58 of Gilmer had collided.

A preliminary crash investigation found the Equinox was traveling eastbound on Peavine Road in Kilgore and “failed to yield right-of-way as it entered the intersection of Peavine Road and State Highway 135” and collided with the truck.

Officials said Morris and his three passengers, which included two young children were all transported to hospitals with injuries, and the 1-year-old is said to be in critical condition.

Officials said Sanchez was not injured in the crash, and the crash remains under investigation by police.

Both lanes of State Highway 135 at Peavine Road were closed on Monday evening while investigators responded to the crash.