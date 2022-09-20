UPDATE: The Lufkin Department of Transportation has confirmed that SH 7 east just outside of SL 224 in Nacogdoches is now clear and open for travel following this morning crash.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County deputies reported a major accident on Highway 7 that has both east and westbound lanes of traffic closed.

According to officials, the scene of the accident is between CR 229 and CR 2031 on Highway 7 and drivers should seek alternate routes.

KETK will update this story as more information becomes available.