TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A major car crash has shut down a Loop 323 intersection in Tyler Thursday morning, according to local police.

The wreck is located at the intersection of New Copeland Road and Loop 323 between Bishop Gorman High School and Tyler Legacy High School.

A car took out a telephone pole and knocked live electric lines onto the ground. Tyler police said the driver was intoxicated and the crash happened around 3 a.m.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. They have been released and will be charged with driving while intoxicated.

The intersection will be shut down in the eastbound direction toward Bishop Gorman until a pole can be replaced and the electrical lines can be restrung. Police say this will likely take the rest of the morning and possibly into the afternoon.

Police are still directing traffic and drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route to school or work, if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.