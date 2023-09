SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A major wreck on Highway 31 has traffic shut down in both directions.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton said they are working a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 31 and Farm to Market Road 757. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

As of 11:20 a.m., there is no information available on when the roadway might be clear.