NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A 15″ sewer line in Nacogdoches was destroyed on Sunday after a tree fell across Lanana Creek, according to the city.

Officials said the tree fell across the creek about a fourth of a mile south of the loop in an underdeveloped area, and the break resulted in raw sewer flowing into Lanana Creek.

“City crews are diligently working to plug the sewer line and create a temporary pump over the creek until the crossing can be replaced,” officials said. “An outside contractor will be brought in to assist with this repair.”

The city said there is not a boil water notice associated with this sewer line break, and that the line had been previously replaced several years ago after a floating log hit it during flooding rains.