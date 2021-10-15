Major recycling company moving headquarters to Sulphur Springs

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks at a press conference about the state’s coronavirus response at the Texas State Capitol on April 10, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday afternoon that the Portland-based D6 Inc. recycling company will be relocating its headquarters to Sulphur Springs.

D6 is an advanced design-to-shelf packaging manufacturer, using recycled plastics. The company also plans to expand their operations across the state.

The company’s clients are some of the biggest brand names in the country. Among them are Walmart, Nike, YETI, Sonic and many others.

“The relocation of D6’s headquarters to Sulphur Springs will be a major economic boon to northeast Texas as it brings more jobs, opportunities, and investment to the community. More and more great companies like D6 are moving to Texas every day because of our welcoming business climate and our young, growing, skilled, and diverse workforce, and I look forward to working alongside D6 and all of our business and community leaders to keep Texas the best place to live, work, and raise a family.” Gov. Greg Abbott

The project will create 231 new jobs and $27 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $1,432,200 has been extended to D6. In addition, D6 has been offered a $6,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus.

“We know this will boost our economy by providing new investment. We also appreciate that these jobs will be paying higher than the average weekly wage.” Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom

For more information about D6, visit d6inc.com