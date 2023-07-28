TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A local broker in the Tyler area said a “major renovation project” is in the works to make downtown Tyler a more vibrant place.

“This town has been depressed. Its been hurting,” said Tyler resident Aaron Thomas Hinds.

As you drive through downtown Tyler, you’ll see vacant office buildings that were once alive and well. Now, some of them are completely empty or half empty.

One of them is a large office building at 121 South Broadway Avenue.

Samuel Scarborough, who is the broker and owner of Scarborough Commercial Real Estate, said massive changes are coming not only for the building, but for our area.

“Our ultimate goal is to fill up the space,” Scarborough said. “So we’re about 47-50 percent occupied right now. We actually have had a few things that have happened that are giving us some indication that in the end of this year, we’re going to start doing some minor renovations to clean up some of the spaces. In 2024, we’re going to begin a major renovation project.”

Scarborough added that this project will continue to bring more people to the area.

One Tyler resident, Billy Templeton, said he’s seen what its looked like throughout the years and he only expects it to expand.

“I think it’s growing,” Templeton said.

Templeton said he wishes all of the older office buildings in the district were renovated years ago.

“There are still some older buildings that have not been used but I think that’s going to change,” Templeton said.

Adding that he’s satisfied with the progress made so far and thinks come ten to twenty years, the downtown could look completely different.

“I think it’ll be a fun place to be,” Templeton adds.

Another resident, Aaron Thomas Hinds, thinks more people are on the way.

“I believe that a lot of people are moving to Tyler just because this is sort of one of the last kind of great American mid-sized towns,” Hinds said.

Hinds only sharing one word with KETK to how critical he thinks getting the district back up and running is.

“That word is hope,” Templeton added.