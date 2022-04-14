TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A major traffic accident occurred in the 1000 block of West Grande Boulevard just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday in Tyler, police say.

Tyler Police Department was on the scene of the crash that officers say two vehicles were involved in that happened in front of the 7-eleven on Grande Boulevard.

A 7-eleven employee, Nikki G, said that she saw a vehicle flip several times. Nikki also said that debris from the car scattered to the traffic light at Hollytree Drive.

Trina Rae, another employee said she is the person that made the 911 call after the pair heard and saw the crash.

G described one car as “completely destroyed.”