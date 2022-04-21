NOTE: Tyler police initially reported this as a two-vehicle crash, but later clarified that three vehicles were involved.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – North and southbound lanes of Highway 69 North in Tyler are closed after a three-vehicle wreck.

The Tyler Police Department said the crash occurred on Highway 69 North, just north of CR 490. As of 12 p.m., one lane northbound and one lane southbound are back open but police and emergency personnel are still in the roadway.

According to Tyler police call records, the report came in around 10:30 a.m. Thursday as a major traffic crash.

Officials at the scene said at least one person was taken to a local hospital and is in the ICU in critical condition.

According to a Tyler police sergeant, two cars were both travelling northbound when one car hit the other from behind, sending it into oncoming traffic where it was hit by another vehicle.