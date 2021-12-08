Major water line break in Nacogdoches closes several streets, shuts off water

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A main water line broke Wednesday evening in Nacogdoches at the intersection of Bowie Street and Pearl Street.

Both streets are currently closed and police have set up detours to help with the flow of traffic.

Officials said that they expect the water to be off for three to four hours and the intersection to be closed for four to five hours.

