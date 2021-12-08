Major water line break in Nacogdoches closes several streets, shuts off water

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A main water line broke Wednesday evening in Nacogdoches at the intersection of Bowie Street and Pearl Street.
Both streets are currently closed and police have set up detours to help with the flow of traffic.
Officials said that they expect the water to be off for three to four hours and the intersection to be closed for four to five hours.
- PUC, ERCOT promise ‘lights will stay on’ this winter
- Couple with infant says they were unjustly removed from American Airlines flight
- Senate votes to nix Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses
- Groups target 70,000 Texas residents to apply for U.S. citizenship, right to vote
- Thousands of rape kits on backlog, Texas DPS receives $2.8 million grant to reduce untested kits