SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS is working a major wreck on I-20 in Smith County Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed.

Eastbound traffic is being impacted by a two-vehicle crash with confirmed injuries near mile marker 545. At the time of the first call to 911, at least one of the vehicles was on fire, officials said.

Traffic is backed up to the county line, DPS said. People are asked to avoid the area and potentially use FM 314 as a detour.

According to a preliminary report from DPS, a truck with a trailer was parked on the shoulder of I-20 when it was rear-ended by a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital with incapacitating injuries, while the driver of the truck with a trailer was described as possibly injured.