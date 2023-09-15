LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A local city councilwoman is making waves beyond East Texas.

Michelle Gamboa represents district 5 in the Longview City Council, and she competed and won first runner up for the title of United States of America’s Miss Texas Pageant.

She is the first person representing Longview to compete in this system and this is only her second pageant ever.

A resident of Longview since she was 7 years old, she’s proud to let people know what the city of Longview has to offer and represent it well. She is active in the community, serving as the Fund Development Chair for the Junior League of Longview, a Court-Appointed Special Advocate and Vice Chair of the Legislative Advocacy Team with East Texas CASA and more.

The pageant was about empowering women with all competitors being volunteers in their community.

“It’s always the right time to say yes for yourself, to bring up that chair and make yourself a seat at the table. That was my platform was at Miss USOA is encouraging women to not take no or wait your turn, but to say, ‘I’m sorry you feel that way, but I’m going to pursue it anyway,’” said Gamboa.

Apart from being on city council, Gamboa is also on various boards like Longview Community Ministries, Longview Arboretum and is the Operations Director for her family’s roofing company, Roof Care Inc.

If the current Miss Texas is not able to fulfill her duties for any reason, it is up to the runner up to fill in her role.

Gamboa adds that she’s thankful to God, her family and the community for the continued support.

She announced Friday afternoon that she is also ‘Miss Southwest’ and will compete for a national title on July 4, 2024.