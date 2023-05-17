JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — All railroad crossings that are west of Jackson Street are blocked in Jacksonville due to a train that malfunctioned on the tracks Wednesday afternoon, according to the police department.

The Jacksonville Police Department was notified by the Union Pacific Railroad that a train malfunctioned and was still on the tracks, a release stated. According to police, Union Pacific said the train will be unable to move for the next four to five hours as of 6:18 p.m.

“Please find an alternate route for your travels until further information becomes available,” JPD said.