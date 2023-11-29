CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A malnourished horse was seized by the Camp County Sheriff’s Office after being abandoned on CR 4244.

According to a release, a witness said a pickup pulling a trailer stopped on CR 4244, unloaded the horse and proceeded to drive away.

The horse was reportedly taken to the Piney Woods Animal Clinic for an assessment where they found him to be malnourished. The horse should weigh approximately 1,000 pounds but weighed 630 pounds.

The horse’s hooves were found to have a possible recent trimming and appeared to be in good shape. The horse also received all his vaccines.

According to Sheriff John Cortelyou, the horse was taken to Safe Haven Equine Rescue where he will remain while officials attempt to locate the owner. Richard Fincher from Safe Haven said they have placed the horse on a special diet and gave him the name Marvin, who is estimated to be around 20-years-old.

Marvin was reported to have had a good Thanksgiving, “he had plenty to eat on his special diet.”

“Thank you to Piney Woods and Safe Haven for caring for this horse for us as we attempt to locate the owner,” said Sheriff Cortelyou.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information on the horse and the possible owner to contact them at 903-856-6651.