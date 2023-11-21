PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A man in Palestine is hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the leg outside of a local restaurant, police said.

The Palestine Police Department was called to the Pint and Barrel restaurant around 3:23 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to an accidental shooting. Officers said the man was sitting outside of the building while carrying a handgun in his pocket when he accidentally discharged the gun and was hit in the leg.

At the scene, officers found a 25-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the left thigh and applied a tourniquet to his leg in an attempt to control the bleeding.

He was taken by Palestine Regional Medical Center EMS and later flown to a Tyler hospital. Police do not have updated information on his condition as of this writing.