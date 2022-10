TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement said they are trying to identify a man that is accused of breaking into a gaming machine and stealing all of the money inside.

The incident happened at a convenience store on Oct. 28 in Texarkana, and officials have video of the man, who was wearing a beanie.

“We’re really looking forward to meeting the Beanie Guy soon,” said the Texarkana Texas Police Department.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 903-798-3116.