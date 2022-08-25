GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – A man broke through a glass door and stole from the register at a Gladewater business on Wednesday, said Martin Pessink, the owner of the store.

The man targeted Sasquatch’s Trading Post and cut a hole through their fence to enter, and money was also taken from a donation jar benefitting the Lion’s Club charity, said Pessink.

The thief was wearing a bandana to cover his face, according to Pessink. He later left the store and came back and removed the bandana, so his face was visible.

The man also tried to take a circle saw, but he left when the alarm at the business went off, according to Pessink. The store’s owner also said they had to pay to repair the glass door because their insurance did not cover the cost.

Sasquatch’s Trading Post will reopen on Friday. Police are asking for information on the burglary. Residents can call the Gladewater Police Department at 903-845-2166.

A person recently also tried to burglarize the Bodacious Bar-B-Q in Gladewater.