Man flown to Tyler hospital after striking deer on motorcycle in Cherokee County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was flown to a Tyler hospital after he struck a deer on his motorcycle near Cherokee County on FM-343. Officials responded to the scene around 4:50 p.m. on Sunday

The driver was thrown head first down on the road. Officials say he suffered possible broken ribs as well as cuts and contusions to both hands where his gloves were ripped off by the pavement.

The driver was flown to UT Health Science Trauma Center in Tyler for further evaluation.

Officials said that the motorcyclist is alive due to wearing proper gear.

  • Photo courtesy of Libert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department
  • Photo courtesy of Libert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department
  • Photo courtesy of Libert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department
  • Photo courtesy of Libert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department

RECENT POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51