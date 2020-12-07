Man flown to Tyler hospital after striking deer on motorcycle in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was flown to a Tyler hospital after he struck a deer on his motorcycle near Cherokee County on FM-343. Officials responded to the scene around 4:50 p.m. on Sunday
The driver was thrown head first down on the road. Officials say he suffered possible broken ribs as well as cuts and contusions to both hands where his gloves were ripped off by the pavement.
The driver was flown to UT Health Science Trauma Center in Tyler for further evaluation.
Officials said that the motorcyclist is alive due to wearing proper gear.
