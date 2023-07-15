SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a standoff with law enforcement on Friday night.

Deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call in the 9800 block of CR 4136 just northwest of Tyler around 10:45 p.m. When they arrived, they said 29-year-old Victor Morales ran into the residence and barricaded himself in a bedroom.

“The victim informed Deputies that Victor had pointed a gun at her and fired it prior to their arrival,” officials said. “They also found out that an infant, seven-months of age, was inside the bedroom with Victor.”

After several unsuccessful attempts at contact, the Smith County SWAT Team was activated. Several minutes after that, Morales allegedly called his wife and told her that he was locked in the bathroom with a gun and the baby was on the bed.

The SWAT Team entered the residence and retreived the baby from the bedroom. The baby was unharmed and was safely returned to the mother.



“Several additional attempts were made to communicate with Victor Morales, however, he refused to cooperate,” according to authorities. “SWAT then deployed gas into the bathroom from the outside window. Shortly thereafter, Victor retreated from the residence unarmed and was taken into custody without further incident. “

Morales was taken to the Smith County Jail and booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangering a child, assault family violence and evading arrest/detention.