POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged burglary at a local business in the 7000 block of U.S. Highway 59 in Goodrich. PCSO has gathered surveillance images to help identify the person in the video.

According to PCSO, a male subject entered the business by removing a section of the roof and then used a ladder to climb down inside the business. Once inside the business, he allegedly opened a money machine, taking over $16,000. The subject was wearing a light-colored long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, gloves and a mask.

If you have any information in reference to this investigation, contact PCSO and speak with a detective at (936) 327-6810.

Members of the public may also submit an anonymous tip at the PCSO website, the P3 App or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP, where you can remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.