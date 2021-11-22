Man and dog found dead in submerged vehicle in Angelina County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and a dog were found dead underwater in Angelina County on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office was called to the Marions Ferry boat ramp off FM 1669 North in reference to a vehicle submerged in the water.

When deputies arrived, they searched the hunting area and saw what appeared to be a vehicle submerged roughly 100 feet from the boat ramp.

When it was removed, deputies discovered the body of 74-year-old Thomas Neil Jacobs of Lufkin and a dog inside.

No foul play is suspected at this time, but the case is still under investigation pending autopsy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51