Man and dog found dead in submerged vehicle in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and a dog were found dead underwater in Angelina County on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office was called to the Marions Ferry boat ramp off FM 1669 North in reference to a vehicle submerged in the water.

When deputies arrived, they searched the hunting area and saw what appeared to be a vehicle submerged roughly 100 feet from the boat ramp.

When it was removed, deputies discovered the body of 74-year-old Thomas Neil Jacobs of Lufkin and a dog inside.

No foul play is suspected at this time, but the case is still under investigation pending autopsy.