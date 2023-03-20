PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested and accused of having $4,600 inside of a shoe along with drugs in East Texas on Monday, authorities said.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said Criminal Interdiction Deputy Richard Mojica conducted a traffic stop in Carthage on North St. Mary Street and Neal Street. The deputy believed there was probable cause to search the vehicle. During the search, authorities said they found suspected fentanyl and oxycodone hydrochloride.

According to law enforcement, they also found money inside of a shoe.

Cesar Acosta, of Ohio, was driving the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Authorities said Acosta is a convicted felon and has other drug charges involving cocaine and heroin and gun charges. Law enforcement took in the money after the arrest.