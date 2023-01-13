TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning in Texarkana and is accused of sexually assaulting a preschooler.

Moses Ross was arrested after police said the preschool age girl “made an outcry to her mother last weekend and the mother immediately called 911.”

Officials said a detective uncovered information and evidence during her investigation that led to Ross’ arrest.

“In order to protect the victim’s identity, we can’t share any more information about the case,” officials said.

Ross was booked into jail after being interviewed by detectives and officials said his bond has not yet been set.