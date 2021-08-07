Man arrested after 2 businesses were damaged, 3 firefighters injured in Longview fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: MGN Images

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after two businesses were damaged and three firefighters were injured in an early morning fire in Longview.

On Saturday, the fire started at around 3:50 a.m. and began in the Nicholson Paint & Wallcovering store and spread into Tatum Music. The Nicholson Paint & Wallcovering store received the most damage from the fire along with water damage.

Kevin May, the Fire Marshal for the Longview Fire Department, said that the fire is being investigated as an “intentionally set fire” and that the Longview police have a suspect in custody after interviewing the man this morning.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries as a result of the fire. Two of the injuries happened after the front of the paint building collapsed.

This story is developing, KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51