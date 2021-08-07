Man arrested after 2 businesses were damaged, 3 firefighters injured in Longview fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after two businesses were damaged and three firefighters were injured in an early morning fire in Longview.

On Saturday, the fire started at around 3:50 a.m. and began in the Nicholson Paint & Wallcovering store and spread into Tatum Music. The Nicholson Paint & Wallcovering store received the most damage from the fire along with water damage.

Kevin May, the Fire Marshal for the Longview Fire Department, said that the fire is being investigated as an “intentionally set fire” and that the Longview police have a suspect in custody after interviewing the man this morning.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries as a result of the fire. Two of the injuries happened after the front of the paint building collapsed.

This story is developing, KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.