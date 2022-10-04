GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Gun Barrel City on Saturday afternoon and is accused of assaulting two police officers and two fire fighters causing moderate injury.

Gun Barrel City Police said they responded to America’s Best Inn and Suites after reports of a man trying to break into hotel rooms. Officers made contact with a man identified as Jacob Williams, 37, who officials said failed to follow command and assaulted the officers.

“Williams was under the influence of multiple drugs,” Chief of Police Andy Williams said. “This incident provides an objective lesson of the inherent dangers which exist for our officers on a daily basis.”

Members of the Seven Points Police Department also responded and assisted in the arrest, according to officials. The injured first responders were treated at a hospital and released.

Williams said he would like to thank the Seven Points Police Department for their assistance and the Gun Barrel City Fire Department “who heard our officers on the radio and went above and beyond to assist.”