TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested on Monday for online solicitation of a minor after he allegedly offered money for sex to an undercover police officer who was posing as a 16-year-old girl.

According to Texarkana Police, Robert Murphy, 48, came to the department’s attention several months ago when they were working on other undercover stings.

“We were only recently able to positively identify him as the person behind all the inappropriate communications with our investigator that he thought was a minor,” officials said.

A warrant for his arrest was issued last week, and the department said Murphy was later arrested by DPS Troopers at his job in Bowie County.

“Based upon our investigation, we believe that Murphy may have been involved in other instances of sexual offenses involving minors,” officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Texarkana Police at 903-798-3116.