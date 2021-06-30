VIDEO: Man arrested after punching, headbutting window out of police vehicle in Lufkin

NOTE: This video contains some graphic content, viewer discretion is advised.

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man was arrested for allegedly punching and headbutting the window out of a police Tahoe.

31-year-old Ronald Murphy was arrested Tuesday afternoon for criminal mischief.

The situation started when a call about an intoxicated person lying in the grass near Skate Ranch came in. The intoxicated person was Murphy’s friend.

Officers tried to speak with the friend, though he would not respond to questions. A medical unit was called to the scene and he was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

Police say that initially, Murphy acted calm and collected, but “a short time later began showing signs of intoxication.”

Officers told Murphy that if someone would come get him, they would not take him to jail. Murphy’s girlfriend could not immediately come pick him up, so an officer agreed to take him to her apartment that was less than a mile away.

When they arrived at the apartment complex, police say Murphy stepped out of the officer’s Tahoe and punched and headbutted the window, breaking the glass.

Murphy cut his face and hand and was taken to a local hospital to be medically cleared before being taken to the Angelina County Jail.

It will cost an estimated $500 to replace the window.

Lufkin also released the following information:

“We continue to warn the community that we believe a toxic mixture of narcotics has made its way into our community. We are basing this on several calls we’ve received in the past month. We caution anyone who has a loved one with a drug problem to be on the lookout for signs of intoxication and medical distress including: difficulty breathing, excessive thirst, profuse sweating, increased heart rate, irrational behavior. If you recognize these signs, get them to a doctor or hospital as quickly as possible. Don’t wait until it is too late! If they are combative and refuse to go, call the Department at 936-633-0356 or 911 for an emergency.” Lufkin PD

