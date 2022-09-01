LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested on Thursday afternoon after allegedly starting a fire in Longview, according to the fire department.

Longview fire and police departments responded to a call around 2:23 p.m. about a person setting a fire in the 200 block of East Sycamore Street, which is near Longview Square Apartments, according to Fire Marshal Kevin May.

Officials said the man set a fire around pine straw, brush and a fence near the apartment complex.

According to May, the deputy fire marshal pepper sprayed the man after the man threatened him with a tree branch.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and will be taken to the Gregg County Jail on charges of arson, assault of a public servant and resisting arrest, May said.