CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — On Tuesday, a man was arrested in Cherokee County after the sheriff’s office said a welfare check led to the man barricading himself in a residence.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 69 South in Wells, in reference to a welfare check.

Upon arrival, deputies tried to make contact with Emmanuel Muraira.

According to officials, Muraira threatened to harm children inside the residence if law enforcement did not leave. Officials said Muraira barricaded himself in his residence with the children and his wife.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office’s Regional Special Response Team is made up of personnel from CCSO, Jacksonville PD and Bullard PD responded to the scene.

After a long negotiation, the response team was able to arrest Muraira.

Authorities said a search warrant was executed at the residence and led to the seizure of several assault rifles, handguns, shotguns, high-capacity magazines and bulk ammo.

Photo courtesy of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

Muraira was arrested and charged with:

Interference with public duties

Assault on a public servant

Felon in possession of a firearm