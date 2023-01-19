SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a chase, and 77 pounds of marijuana was allegedly found in his car in East Texas, said DPS.

On Jan. 16, a DPS trooper tried to pullover a 2015 Hyundai Sonata for a traffic violation around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on County Road 164.

The driver allegedly did not stop, and a chase began.

The pursuit stopped at the Village on Broadway apartments, and the driver got out of the vehicle and ran away, authorities said.

The trooper later arrested the man identified as Wilbert J. Brown, 47, of Dallas.

DPS said they searched the Hyundai and found 77 pounds of marijuana. Brown was charged with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana >50lbs <2000lbs and failure to identify- fugitive from justice.

The man was also wanted on four warrants out of Tarrant County. Brown was booked into the Smith County Jail.