TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man is in police custody after leading a pursuit from Lindale into Tyler on Friday morning.

63-year-old David Fitch was arrested by authorities at around 9:08 a.m. outside of a store in Tyler off Highway 64 West.

Lindale officers did a traffic stop on Fitch’s vehicle at around 8:50 a.m. He drove away a moment later, leading police on a chase southbound on Highway 69, police said.

DPS assisted and were able to spike the vehicle and disable at least one of the tires. The pursuit continued onto Loop 323 in Tyler, down to Highway 64. Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police said the department helped block intersections while the chase went on to help keep the public safe.

Police located the suspect near a dollar store and took him in.

Lindale Police Chief Dan Somes said they are “greatly appreciative of Texas DPS, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Tyler Police Department” for assisting during the pursuit.

Though the charges aren’t yet set, Somes said he believes Fitch will be charged at least with felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle. Fitch also had outstanding warrants out of Waco and probation warrants with the U.S. Marshals service.