Man arrested after allegedly robbing four Tyler-area businesses at knife point

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed four Tyler-area businesses at knife point on Saturday morning.

The robbery calls began around 6:30 a.m. when the man first went to an Exxon gas station in the 1200 block of West Southwest Loop 323. He then went to the following locations:

Zippy J’s on 5015 South Broadway

Shipley’s Donuts on 1700 East Southeast Loop 323

7-11 gas station on 2200 East Southeast Loop 323

He was then stopped by a UT Tyler police officer at the Phillips 66 on 2523 East Southeast Loop 323 where he was held at gunpoint by the officer until the Tyler Police Department arrived.

The man was then arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated robbery.

As of this writing, the suspect’s identity has not been released and it is not known if any injuries were sustained during the robberies. According to officials, they say he acted alone.

This story is developing, KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.