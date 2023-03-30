RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Rusk County Monday after officials said he was found with about 10 grams of suspected meth during an assault investigation.

According to officials, officers had responded to the home on CR 426A in response to an assault when they saw Bronte Franklin, 36 of Longview, attempt to hide the suspected meth by throwing it into a neighboring yard.

“The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office will continue to seek out controlled substances in our communities and hold violators of the law responsible for their actions,” Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said. “The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to enforcing the law and protecting the families and communities of Rusk County, who we proudly serve.”

Franklin was arrested for tampering with evidence and assault. His bonds have been set at a total of $91,500.