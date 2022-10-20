TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was arrested after a traffic stop became a drug bust in Trinity County.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 17, Deputy Moore conducted a traffic stop on a Mercedes heading east on Highway 94 for a traffic violation.

Deputies Moore and Costa became suspicious of the driver, Dakkari Dijon Mcanuff, and called in assistance from Sgt. Harrleson and his K-9 partner to conduct a search of the vehicle.

Upon arrival, the K-9 conducted its search and confirmed the deputies suspicions by finding approximately:

  • Four pounds & 13 ounces of marijuana
  • 24 grams of cocaine
  • 42 grams of THC edibles
  • Two guns

Mcanuff was then arrested and charged with:

  • Manufacture/Delivery of a controlled substance
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of marijuana
  • No drivers license
  • Dakkari Dijon Mcanuff mugshot
    Photo courtesy of Trinity County Sherriff’s Office
  • Lots of Weed
    Photo courtesy of Trinity County Sherriff’s Office
  • Cocaine
    Photo courtesy of Trinity County Sherriff’s Office
  • Gummies being weighed
    Photo courtesy of Trinity County Sherriff’s Office
  • Edible Gummies
    Photo courtesy of Trinity County Sherriff’s Office
  • Cops with Drugs
    Photo courtesy of Trinity County Sherriff’s Office


