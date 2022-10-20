TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was arrested after a traffic stop became a drug bust in Trinity County.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 17, Deputy Moore conducted a traffic stop on a Mercedes heading east on Highway 94 for a traffic violation.

Deputies Moore and Costa became suspicious of the driver, Dakkari Dijon Mcanuff, and called in assistance from Sgt. Harrleson and his K-9 partner to conduct a search of the vehicle.

Upon arrival, the K-9 conducted its search and confirmed the deputies suspicions by finding approximately:

Four pounds & 13 ounces of marijuana

24 grams of cocaine

42 grams of THC edibles

Two guns

Mcanuff was then arrested and charged with:

Manufacture/Delivery of a controlled substance

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of marijuana

No drivers license

Photo courtesy of Trinity County Sherriff’s Office

