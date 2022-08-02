LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Huntington man was arrested Monday after getting caught using a stolen debit card to pay for beer, police say.

According to a report from Lufkin police, 35-year-old Jason Whitley was caught on surveillance footage entering a vehicle and stealing a purse out of it at around 9:15 a.m.

At around 1 p.m. that same day, the victim received a notification from her bank that her card had just been tried at the Family Dollar. She notified an officer who got to the store within three minutes.

According to police, the officer recognized Whitley from the surveillance video and he was taken into custody. The card he tried to use matched the stolen card number, police said.

Whitley was charged with credit/debit card abuse and booked into the Angelina County Jail.