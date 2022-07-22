EAST TEXAS (KETK) – A Dallas man was arrested on Thursday and is accused of robbing five banks, one of which was in East Texas.

Mark Robert Disch, 53, has been charges on two counts of bank robbery, and according to court documents, is alleged to have robbed five banks between May 25 and June 27.

One of the banks was located in Sulphur Springs. He is accused of robbing four other banks across Texas. Officials said Disch was identified through video surveillance and witness accounts.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Dallas Police Department, the Sulphur Springs Police Department, the Lewisville Police Department and the University Park Police Department.