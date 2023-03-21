HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Henderson County on Monday for having seven outstanding warrants.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said Sgt. Patrick Johnson and Deputy Jonathan Barrios went to a residence to try to arrest Darryl Hodge, who was wanted on several warrants. Law enforcement arrived at North Saint Paul Drive in the county.

Deputies said they looked inside of a fifth-wheel travel trailer and Hodge was hiding inside a closet beneath some clothes. Hodge was later arrested for the outstanding warrants.

Authorities also said they discovered suspected methamphetamine in his pocket.

Hodge was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Henderson County Jail and is waiting to be arraigned.